The Joint & Welding Feltre is there. In the home match at the Monastier, the bats win and convince. An affirmation built especially in the second part of the match, when Dalla Rosa and his teammates found defensive compactness and increased the turns in attack. A success that, also thanks to the victory at the table with Virtus Resana, means second place in cohabitation with Motta, two points behind the leaders Valbelluna.