The The power of Bologna is in semifinal Of Italian Cup . In the match that opened the second day of the Final Eight in Turin, Sergio Scariolo’s team beat the Reyer Venice with the score of 82-68 . Now awaits the winner of the last quarter, still scheduled at the Pala Alpitour, which will see opposite sides Tortona e Trento (live from 8.45 pm on Eurosport 2, channel 211 Sky).

Virtus Bologna-Reyer Venice 82-68

Balanced boot, with Hackett and Shengelia holding up the Virtus attack (20-22 at 10′). Belinelli is a factor, as always in recent outings (10 points), but Reyer maintains the advantage at the long interval (34-36). When he takes the chair Teodosic the music changes: Bologna takes off thanks also to the Serbian play (6 assist) and in the 30th minute he overturns the inertia on 55-48. The fourth period is instead of Belinelli brand: the former NBA champion with the Spurs yes unleash from the long run (6/7), Virtus resists the return of Venice and flies to the semifinals.

Virtus: Belinelli 21, Shengelia 19

Reyer: Parks 18, Watt 12