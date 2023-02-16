The The power of Bologna is in semifinal Of Italian Cup. In the match that opened the second day of the Final Eight in Turin, Sergio Scariolo’s team beat the Reyer Venice with the score of 82-68. Now awaits the winner of the last quarter, still scheduled at the Pala Alpitour, which will see opposite sides Tortona e Trento (live from 8.45 pm on Eurosport 2, channel 211 Sky).
Virtus Bologna-Reyer Venice 82-68
Balanced boot, with Hackett and Shengelia holding up the Virtus attack (20-22 at 10′). Belinelli is a factor, as always in recent outings (10 points), but Reyer maintains the advantage at the long interval (34-36). When he takes the chair Teodosic the music changes: Bologna takes off thanks also to the Serbian play (6 assist) and in the 30th minute he overturns the inertia on 55-48. The fourth period is instead of Belinelli brand: the former NBA champion with the Spurs yes unleash from the long run (6/7), Virtus resists the return of Venice and flies to the semifinals.
Virtus: Belinelli 21, Shengelia 19
Reyer: Parks 18, Watt 12
Results and calendar of the Final Eight
Wednesday February 15, 2023
- EA7 Emporio Armani Milan – Germani Brescia 72-75
- Carpegna Pesaro Ham – Openjobmetis Varese 84-80
Thursday 16 February 2023
- Virtus Segafredo Bologna – Human Reyer Venice 82-68
- 8.45 pm: Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona – Dolomiti Energia Trentino
SEMIFINALS
Saturday 18 February 2023
- 18.00: Vincente Bologna – Venice / Vincente Tortona – Trento
- 8.45 pm: Brescia – Pesaro
FINALE
Sunday 19 February 2023