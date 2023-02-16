Home News Not to believe! Man was tied up with a mattress during a move in Cali
Not to believe! Man was tied up with a mattress during a move in Cali

Not to believe! Man was tied up with a mattress during a move in Cali

In the last few hours, a video of a mess in a truck in Cali, which lcarried a man tied up together with a mattresswhich generated multiple comments and ridicule.

The scene was recorded on video by a driver who It moved along a road in the capital of Valle, in a west to north direction before the Mundialista Tunnel, which was impressed by what was happening in front of his eyes.

As can be seen in the recording, the driver recorded how the truck that, apparently, exceeds its carrying capacitycarried a man tied up.

Thus, in the images it is evident how the aforementioned, which seems to be the loading assistant, He was strapped to a mattress on the side of the vehicle.exposing himself to danger,

Meanwhile, whoever filmed the scene can’t believe it and makes fun of the man, who goes motionless.

The risky action of the individual became a local trend and generated all kinds of reactions, which were mostly mockery, cataloging the fact as a ‘Colombianada’.

“Definitely in Cali some things happen, that’s what you lose living in Europe hahaha”says a citizen.

On the contrary, other caleños were impressed for what people must do to obtain their livelihood.

“What a humiliation for him to go like this. It’s funny, but sad at the same time!”comments a young woman in networks.

Although it is not known if the event became more serious, some citizens expressed that You should avoid exposing your life for a job, as well as other people.

In addition, They stated that if it came loose it could have caused an accidentand even lose your life.

Photo: Video Capture

