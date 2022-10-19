The NBA fans who attended the last 4 ”of the Oderzo overtime against Trieste (Serie C Gold) will be reminded of the performance of Reggie Miller who in 1995 against New York scored 8 points in 9 seconds, giving the victory to Indiana ; with the due proportions is no less the feat of Denis Dal Pos who under 4 and with 4 “on the clock first placed the triple of -1, then recovered the ball on the opponents’ throw-in and finally earned the foul on the 3-point shot The resulting free throws sealed Oderzo’s victory.

From the Pos, first of all what game was it? “Very intense. We had a good start, but in the second quarter we lowered the defensive intensity and until the end we had to play point by point; we were at + 6 and Trieste with two impossible triples caught the extra. Despite the disappointment we continued to play on our schemes, but it seemed that the opponents really had more than us. We followed the match plan and with my basket we managed to go to -1; in the subsequent recovery there is a lot of team work and by scoring those free throws I put the game in the safe ».

Normally in those situations at 99.99% the game is lost: is it a demonstration that in basketball we must always believe in it? “Of course. In my opinion, the opponents made a mistake of inexperience and threw away a ball that I intercepted; we have always believed in it, we stayed focused and at the final siren we celebrated in a big way ».