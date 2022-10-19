Home World Liz Truss fires Interior Minister Braverman
Liz Truss fires Interior Minister Braverman

New jolt in the British Tory government of Liz Truss, committed to trying to save herself less than two months after arriving in Downing Street after the sensational flop and backtracking in tax matters. The premier, according to the Guardian online, has decided to sacrifice another hawk in the team, the controversial anti-immigration Interior Minister, Suella Braverman, after liquidating the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, last week. Braverman is destined to be replaced by the more moderate Grant Shapps, former Transport Minister with Boris Johnson and later supporter of Rishi Sunak against Truss herself.

The news was also confirmed by the BBC, which cited Downing Street sources according to which Braverman was not technically torpedoed, but resigned after an interview with Truss. Braverman, who had denounced the pressure exerted on the premier in the past days as a “coup” to force her to give up the mini financial maneuver with tax cuts in deficit of September 23, and to replace Kwarteng with the more cautious new chancellor Jeremy Hunt, would have set aside not because of a clash of political lines, according to the BBC. But after having admitted to the premier “an error” in good faith with respect to the current government programs.

However, his replacement with Shapps shifts the balance of the top team of the cabinet to positions that are less ideologically radical and closer to the pragmatism of the former Chancellor Sunak: Liz Truss’s number one opponent in the challenge of recent months for the succession of the then resigning Boris Johnson as a Tory leader and prime minister.

The now former interior minister, who was given the job when Truss entered number 10 in early September, was seen as a welcome choice for party members given her strong positions on immigration. public order and cultural warfare. However, since she took office, the former Attorney General has been at the center of several controversies, including speaking out against the proposed trade deal with India, due to her concerns over the country. increase in immigration to the UK.

