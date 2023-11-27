Basketball coach found dead in motel | Police

Pedro Cintrón Vélez, the beloved coach of the Los Maratonistas de Coamo quintet in the National Superior Basketball league, was tragically found dead at 10:00 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, in a cabin at the motel Las Colinas in the La Yuca neighborhood. The 49-year-old, who was a resident of Juana Díaz, had been reported missing the day before by a concerned sister.

The suspect has been arrested, although no signs of violence were found on the body. The events took place in Río Piedras, leading to the body being transferred to the Institute of Forensic Sciences for autopsy and toxicological tests, as per the order of Prosecutor Alberto Flores.

Cintrón Vélez was a well-respected figure in the basketball world, dedicating over 29 years to coaching and mentoring youth in Puerto Rico’s national teams and in the BSN. At the time of his death, he was part of the coaching staff of the Vejigantes de Ponce in the Puerto Rican Basketball League (LBP), having previously directed the Coamo Marathonistas. His contributions also extended to Colegio Ponceño and Academia Cristo Rey in Ponce.

Recognized as one of the most successful youth coaches, Cintrón guided the Ponce Ponceños club to professional level success and represented Puerto Rico in international competitions, such as the U-15 men’s national team’s gold medal at the 2012 Centrobasket and leading the U-16 team to a fourth-place finish at the FIBA Americas Championship in 2013.

His illustrious coaching career included assistant and leadership positions at various teams, illustrating his profound influence on the sport and its players. His sudden and tragic passing has left a void in the Puerto Rican basketball community, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on through the countless individuals he inspired and mentored.