The The power of Bologna is the first finalist of the Italian Cup 2023. In the first semifinal of Final Eight in Turin Scariolo’s team beat the Derthona with the score of 90-65 . On Sunday the title will be played against the winner of Brescia-Pesaro, scheduled at 20.45 (match live on Eurosport 2, channel 211 Sky).

Virtus Bologna-Tortona 90-65

Ready go Virtus escapes: hermetic defense, the usual points from Belinelli and the inventions of Teodosic produce a resounding +20 only mitigated by Tortona in the final quarter (29-12). Derthona finally finds some continuity in attack, but Scariolo’s team, dragged by Shengelia and Weems (already in double figures), does not stop and goes to the locker room with a comfortable 52-33 on the board. A reaction from Ramondino’s team is expected, but the ‘black Vu’ keep their opponents with their heads underwater and arrive in the lead on 30′ (73-51). The last period serves Scariolo to empty the bench and give a few minutes of rest for the starters in view of the final: ends 90-65with Virtus respecting the prediction and will be looking for the second seasonal trophy after the Super Cup.

Virtus: Belinelli 20, Shengelia 18

Tortona: Harper 19