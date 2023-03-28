Status: 03/28/2023 07:47 a.m

Die Dallas Mavericks have in the NBA ended their four-loss streak and rejoined in the playoff race.

The Mavericks won the North American basketball league after four losses in a row with 127:104 at the Indiana Pacers. The German national player Maxi Kleber had to sit out on Monday evening (03/27/2023/local time) due to renewed thigh problems, but the “Mavs” were allowed to rely on their star player Luka Doncic.

Suspension against Doncic lifted

The suspension already imposed on the Slovenian after the 16th technical foul in the current season was subsequently lifted by the NBA. Doncic recorded 25 points as his team’s best thrower, plus seven rebounds and six assists.

With 37 wins and 29 losses, Dallas is still 11th in the league Western Conference and thus outside the playoff ranks. The “Mavs” but are on a par with the after wins Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, the two teams placed ahead of them. At least tenth place is required, this would be enough to enter the play-in tournament. Only six main round games remain.

Hartenstein with the Knicks successful

Isaiah Hartenstein (8 points) won with the New York Knicks 137:115 against the Houston Rockets. The team from the “Big Apple” (43:33) is fifth in the east. In the top game they beat Denver Nuggets around Nikola Jokic (25 points) who started without Joel Embiid and James Harden Philadelphia 76ers 116:111.

Morant for Grizzlies back in the starting lineup

Yes Morant stood at the end of his suspension Memphis Grizzlies back in the starting lineup for the first time – and with 27 points played a major part in the 123:119 success of the Grizzlies in the Atlanta Hawks. For Memphis it was the sixth win in a row, no team currently has a longer winning streak in the NBA.