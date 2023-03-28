Home News Bremen participates in hardship funds for pensioners
News

Bremen participates in hardship funds for pensioners

by admin
Bremen participates in hardship funds for pensioners

Bremen (epd). The state of Bremen participates in a hardship fund for people from the former GDR as well as for Jewish quota refugees and late resettlers with very low pensions. The Bremen Senate decided on Tuesday. The federal government has set up a foundation for this purpose, from which the people concerned can apply for a one-off payment of 2,500 euros. If you are resident in a federal state that participates in the fund, the payments can be increased to 5,000 euros.

The Senate expects that around 600 Jewish immigrants and 660 late resettlers will be eligible to apply in Bremen and Bremerhaven, as the Greens parliamentary group explained. The state is contributing financially with a total of almost 3.2 million euros. So far, in addition to Bremen, the federal states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Hamburg and Thuringia have joined the foundation, the left-wing faction said. Joining is still possible until Friday.

How the beneficiaries are distributed nationwide cannot be precisely quantified. According to the Federal Ministry of Labor, the three groups are roughly the same size: around 65,000 to 70,000 Jewish quota refugees, 60,000 late resettlers and 65,000 to 70,000 disadvantaged pensioners from East Germany who have suffered injustices in the West German pension system. The financial help is to be given to those who receive a pension of less than 830 euros per month.

See also  At the polling stations for the referendum on justice and the municipal elections: ballot boxes open from 7 to 23. The live broadcast on the vote

You may also like

Mexico: Major projects threaten water resources – NPLA

Nouri’s awakening from his coma is just a...

The JEP asked the International Criminal Court to...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

2 vs. 2 brawl with Tier IX ships

Death and life.. the dimensions of the puzzles...

Communities to apply for their roads for the...

SVB bankruptcy, top gold price: Expert Ronny Wagner...

January US Case-Shiller Housing Price Index 3.8%↑…”Slowing for...

Petro opened up about the true price of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy