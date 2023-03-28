Home » News » Bonus » Physical activity bonus: what is it and how does it work?

What is the new adapted physical activity bonus and how does it work? As explained by the Revenue Agency, the bonus is very rich and allows 100% of expenses to be deducted. It concerns the expenses incurred during 2022. Let’s see in the following article what it is and how it works.

The Government has introduced a tax credit which nearly 100%relating to expenses incurred from 1 January to 31 December 2022 for carrying out physical exercises in case of chronic conditions or disabilities. A very important help and that I will surely have the opportunity to assist many people in difficulty. But let’s see together how it works.

Adapted physical activity bonus: how much is it worth?

First of all, let’s see how much it is worth and how much will be disbursed thanks to the adapted physical activity bonus. Thanks to the provision n. 94779 it was defined that the bonus will grant a deduction percentage equal to 97,5838%. Unfortunately, however, there is no more time to present the applications, as they are expired March 15.

Bonus Afa: what expenses does it cover?

Let’s see which expenses are included among those deductible with the Afa bonus. According to what is explained by the Revenue Agency, physical exercises are contemplated prescribed for specific situationssuch as chronic conditions or physical disabilities. Group exercises are also included.

Bonus Afa: how does it work?

Now let’s see in detail how the Afa bonus works and what benefits it brings for the beneficiaries. After submitting the application, a receipt is left to the beneficiaries, which will certify whether or not it was successful within 5 days. The deductible expenses have been calculated by the AdE: if it is lower, the deductible percentage will be 100%.

When to apply?

From when it will be possible to apply to obtain the Afa bonus? Unfortunately, applications have only been open for one month: from February 15th to March 15th, and therefore it is no longer possible to request the bonus, at least for this year. The reconfirmation of the government is awaited for next year.