Home » Basketball: NBA Conference Finals: Miami wins first game in Boston
Sports

Basketball: NBA Conference Finals: Miami wins first game in Boston

by admin
Basketball: NBA Conference Finals: Miami wins first game in Boston

Status: 05/18/2023 08:08 a.m

The Miami Heat only made the playoffs through the NBA play-in tournament. Now they started the final series of the Eastern Conference with a win. Once again, Jimmy Butler excelled.

The Miami Heat have won the first final game of the Eastern Conference in the North American basketball professional league NBA. Led by Jimmy Butler, the Florida team beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 (57-66). With 35 points, Butler was the best pitcher of the game, but also shone with seven assists and six ball wins.

After a first half dominated by Boston, the Heat turned up the heat after the break. In the third quarter, Miami scored 46 points, the most in any quarter in playoff history. They didn’t give up the lead until the end of the game. Six players in the Heat scored at least 15 points.

Tatum ended up with mistakes

Boston star Jayson Tatum had 30 points but stayed out of the game without a goal in the final quarter and conceded two turnovers just before the end.

Miami only got into the playoffs via the play-in tournament and then sensationally eliminated the best main round team, the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks. The Heat have now started all three playoff series with away wins.

Second game back in Boston

The second game of the best-of-seven series is on Friday evening (local time) again in Boston. A team needs four wins to advance to the NBA Finals and have a shot at the title. The Celtics and Heat face off in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in the last four seasons. Last year Boston prevailed in seven games.

See also  The women's football team is frequently challenged at the National Games. Shui Qingxia inspires disciples after the game

You may also like

Ultras Padova: «You keep silent, We speak»

Analysis of the win against Freiburg: Union’s success...

The curtain rises on the 12th Honda Jesolo...

Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the...

Women’s DFB Cup final: Information and FAQ about...

Lautaro dominated the Euroderby — Sportellate.it

3rd league: RW Essen with a draw in...

Car bike racks: how to choose the most...

Champions League: Four goals beat Real Madrid and...

Tennis: Media: Nadal cancels start at French Open

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy