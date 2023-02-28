news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – The run of the New York Knicks does not stop as they take fifth place in the East by also winning against the Celtics 109-94 and conquering the sixth success in a row, Jimmy Butler scores the decisive basket in Philadelphia in a challenge in which he stops within an assist of the triple double giving a fundamental success for Miami: the final result 99-101. Paolo Banchero scored 29 points and drags Orlando against New Orleans, Charlotte surpasses Detroit but loses LaMelo Ball due to injury during the second half.



Heavy success also for Orlando who passes to New Orleans 93-101 | thanks to a wild Banchero, decisive with his baskets in the final and in perfect harmony with Franz Wagner – another protagonist of a match that condemns New Orleans to accept the 4th defeat lined up and certifies the 2023 disaster of a team totally upset by Zion Williamson’s injury and unable to go beyond 25 points with 8/19 shooting by Brandon Ingram and 18 with 18 shots and several errors (especially from the arc, 1 /8) by CJ McCollum (ANSA).

