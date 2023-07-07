Basketball player Gigi Datome will retire after this summer’s World Cup

Gigi Datome, basketball player for Olimpia Milano and captain of the Italian national team, announced with a post on Instagram that he will retire after participating in the World Cup, which will be held between August and September.

Datome was born in 1987 and has been playing professionally since 2003: he played for many years in Siena and Rome, and from 2013 to 2015 he played in the NBA, the main US basketball league, with the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics. Then he moved to Turkey, where he played for Fenerbahçe from 2015 to 2020. In 2020 he started playing for Olimpia Milano, where he has remained until now and with whom he said he will continue to collaborate even after the withdrawal.

He is one of the strongest and most successful players in Italy and in Europe: in his twenty-year career he has won the Euroleague once, the Turkish championship three times and the Italian one three times, once with Siena and twice with Milan.

