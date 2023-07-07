Home » Cértegui: new and modern Administrative Center
Cértegui: new and modern Administrative Center

The Cértegui mayor’s office built a new and modern building, called the Administrative Center for Citizen Coexistence, Reconciliation and Comprehensive Care for Victims of the Armed Conflict, where the following units will operate: Victims’ Office, Victims’ Table, Police Inspection, Family Police Station, Risk Management Office, Cértegui Municipal Council, Municipal Youth Council and the Secretariat for Economic Development.

This new building had an investment of more than 1,400 million pesos and has access control, reception, sanitary units, waiting rooms, kitchenettes, meeting rooms, sound room, administrative offices, meeting room, module for special guests , meeting room, green areas, among others. In addition, it has a projected elevator for people with reduced mobility.

“After 15 years, the municipality will stop paying rents for real estate where some of our units were operating,” said Yoliceth Palacios Mena, mayor of Cértegui. “We are improving the urban development of Cértegui, the work environments and the modernization of our own equipment and infrastructure.”

