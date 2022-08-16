Ugly knockout for Italy in the second test against strong France, one of the favorites for the next European Championship. In the trip to Montpellier, it ends 100-68 for the vice Olympic champions who overwhelm the Azzurri with a very physical recovery that the team of coach Pozzecco, on the occasion without captain Datome (stopped due to muscle fatigue), is unable to hold after having held up to the interval (51-40). Fontecchio this time was unable to make the numbers of the last matches, only Melli (13 points) and Gallinari (11) scored in double figures. France dominated after the break with their very high defense. Top scorers of the home team Okobo (18) and Fournier (13). Now Italy is heading to Hamburg for the quadrangular tournament that will see it face Serbia on Friday and one between Germany or the Czech Republic on Saturday.