Home Sports Basketball, Pozzecco’s Italy loses by 32 against France
Sports

Basketball, Pozzecco’s Italy loses by 32 against France

by admin
Basketball, Pozzecco’s Italy loses by 32 against France

Bad knockout for the Azzurri in the second test against the transalpine team, one of the favorites for the next European Championship: it ends 100-68 for the vice Olympic champions

Ugly knockout for Italy in the second test against strong France, one of the favorites for the next European Championship. In the trip to Montpellier, it ends 100-68 for the vice Olympic champions who overwhelm the Azzurri with a very physical recovery that the team of coach Pozzecco, on the occasion without captain Datome (stopped due to muscle fatigue), is unable to hold after having held up to the interval (51-40). Fontecchio this time was unable to make the numbers of the last matches, only Melli (13 points) and Gallinari (11) scored in double figures. France dominated after the break with their very high defense. Top scorers of the home team Okobo (18) and Fournier (13). Now Italy is heading to Hamburg for the quadrangular tournament that will see it face Serbia on Friday and one between Germany or the Czech Republic on Saturday.

August 16, 2022 (change August 16, 2022 | 23:26)

© breaking latest news

See also  Lautaro: I'm happy to stay at Inter for the new season

You may also like

Allegri believes in redemption: Juve has the duty...

European Athletics, Jacobs gold in the 100 meters

2022 China Lishui Sports Dance (National Standard Dance)...

Universo Pavia, the freshman points to the upper...

European Athletics Championships in Monaco: Jacobs gold in...

National Newspaper | Ukraine, explosions in Russian bases...

From Di Maria to Wijnaldum: all 58 rookies...

Giordano is directing “The warm cheering excites me,...

Dazn: breakdowns and controversies, Friday all from Vezzali

National Newspaper | Killer whales attacking boats in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy