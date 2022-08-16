Home News Salento, violent whirlwind: swimmers on the run and uprooted trees in Melendugno
News

Salento, violent whirlwind: swimmers on the run and uprooted trees in Melendugno

roar of air and fleeing of bathers in Salento on the coast of the marinas of Melendugno between Roca, Torre Sant’Andrea, Torre dell’Orso and San Foca. The wind uprooted some trees, ripped off road signs, damaged the outdoor areas of some rooms and the light poles, some of which fell into the street. There would be no injuries. One tree in particular fell on a parked car in Torre Sant’Andrea, heavily damaging it: only by chance at that moment there was still no one inside the vehicle. In a few minutes the roads became impassable and the connections were interrupted until the violent disturbance ended.

