Racist insults at the end of the April 11, 2023 match between the two basketball teams of Get smart e Toasts. While the players of the Brindisi team got on the bus to leave the arena, some of them, and above all the African American Jason Burnell, were victims of offenses from opposing fans. Already the final match had been characterized by tensions, with pushes and blows on the field. In a video released on social media, in which the incident is filmed, the word “monkey“. In the meantime, the federal prosecutor’s office of the Fip, the Italian Basketball Federation, has opened an investigation to verify the nature and possible responsibilities of the disorders that occurred within the gaming facility. In addition to this video, sports justice will have at its disposal the television images and other content disseminated on the web.