Second victory in the championship for Treviso, who at Palaverde got the better of Brescia in an intense and spectacular match. Despite the important absences (Cobbins, Laquintana and Coupain), the team of coach Magro fought until the end, dragged by Petrucelli (20 points). The Venetians, however, win it as a team, where a masterful Sokolowski stands out (19 points and 7 assists).

Treviso-Brescia 99-92

—

The Treviso team has a strong start, immediately acquiring an interesting margin (15-5) thanks to the defensive aggression and the control of rebounds. The guests take a while to get going, but at 10 ‘they have already nibbled a few points, bringing the disadvantage under the double figures (24-18). It is in the second quarter that the Lioness changes gear, taking advantage of the superiority in the painting and placing a partial 12-3, which completely overturns the match (27-30). Treviso is in trouble, but does not give up, finding parity just before the long rest (42-42). It is a balance destined to last, because in the third quarter neither team manages to escape, despite the fact that there is no lack of spectacular plays on both sides. Only towards the end of the partial did the Venetians find a mini-break, closing at 30 ‘at 75-70: the Leonessa is not there, but the boys of coach Nicola begin to believe in it and in the last partial they increase intensity and concentration. The final is very hot, with Brescia chasing and Treviso trying to keep the small advantage until the end: precision from the line decides.