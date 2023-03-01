Home Sports was captain of hockey Pakistan – breaking latest news
Sports

was captain of hockey Pakistan – breaking latest news

by admin
was captain of hockey Pakistan – breaking latest news
Of Sports editorial team

Among the confirmed victims of the Cutro shipwreck also Shahida Raza, 27, captain of the Pakistan national hockey team, footballer to support her family and mother

She was 27 years old and was the captain of the Pakistan national hockey team and a good soccer player. she died in the tragic shipwreck that took place in front of the beach of Steccato di Cutro, in the province of Crotone, which caused at least 67 victims. Her name was Shahida Raza, nicknamed Chintoo, and she had left from Quetta.

Razasays the Pakistani newspaper Tribune, he was traveling on the boat together with the other refugees. She was the mother of a little girl, but apparently the daughter was not with her on the boat. She had decided to face the risks of crossing from Turkey in order to escape from persecutions of his country that afflict all donnebut also his ethnicity: Shia Hazara era. He faced the journey from Turkey to the Italian coasts crammed in the hold together with over 150 travel companions, in inhumane conditions but with the hope that the sacrifice would be repaid by the landing towards a new life.

The news of his death was also confirmed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Shahida Raza, who filled the halfback role, was also one soccer player and had played eight seasons for Balochistan United, a team from Quetta that prides itself on integration by accepting athletes of all religions and ethnicities. He did professionally, to contribute to the family: every win it can be worth from 5,000 to 30,000 rupees (17,5-105 euro).

See also  Atp Ranking, Rune in the top 10: he will be the first reserve for the Atp Finals

March 1, 2023 (change March 1, 2023 | 17:03)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Laigueglia 2023 Trophy, triumph for Nans Peters. Second...

Zaniolo, Gravina and racism: attacks on footballers are...

Quarrel with the fourth official, two rounds in...

New Owners of the Former Sir Francis Drake...

Derrick White Doesn’t Produce Like NBA Superstars. So...

NFL odds: Lines on Saquon Barkley’s next team...

Football: Telepass becomes top Italian national partner –...

The light at the end of the tunnel...

Dan Evans criticises ATP and WTA threats to...

Alexander Zverev finds colors in the Emirates

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy