Among the confirmed victims of the Cutro shipwreck also Shahida Raza, 27, captain of the Pakistan national hockey team, footballer to support her family and mother

She was 27 years old and was the captain of the Pakistan national hockey team and a good soccer player. she died in the tragic shipwreck that took place in front of the beach of Steccato di Cutro, in the province of Crotone, which caused at least 67 victims. Her name was Shahida Raza, nicknamed Chintoo, and she had left from Quetta.

Razasays the Pakistani newspaper Tribune, he was traveling on the boat together with the other refugees. She was the mother of a little girl, but apparently the daughter was not with her on the boat. She had decided to face the risks of crossing from Turkey in order to escape from persecutions of his country that afflict all donnebut also his ethnicity: Shia Hazara era. He faced the journey from Turkey to the Italian coasts crammed in the hold together with over 150 travel companions, in inhumane conditions but with the hope that the sacrifice would be repaid by the landing towards a new life.

The news of his death was also confirmed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Shahida Raza, who filled the halfback role, was also one soccer player and had played eight seasons for Balochistan United, a team from Quetta that prides itself on integration by accepting athletes of all religions and ethnicities. He did professionally, to contribute to the family: every win it can be worth from 5,000 to 30,000 rupees (17,5-105 euro).