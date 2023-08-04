Title: Xabi Alonso Extends Contract with Bayer Leverkusen Until 2026

Date: August 4, 2023

Bayer Leverkusen has announced that their head coach, Xabi Alonso, has agreed to extend his contract with the German club for an additional two years, until 2026. The former Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich player took over as coach when the team was in the relegation zone and successfully guided them to a sixth-place finish in the league and a semi-final placement in the Europa League.

Alonso’s impressive leadership at Bayer Leverkusen had sparked speculation that he might be recruited by one of Europe’s top clubs. However, with the signing of the new contract, he has committed his future to the German club for the next three seasons. Expressing his gratitude, Alonso thanked the club for their trust and emphasized the strong relationship between himself and the club’s management.

Reflecting on the previous season, Alonso stated that he was satisfied but desired more success for the club. He vowed to continue working diligently towards achieving their goals. Simon Rolfes, the sports director of Bayer Leverkusen, described the contract extension as a testament to the club’s admiration and trust in Alonso.

In terms of other developments, Bayer Leverkusen has recently secured the signature of former Arsenal captain, Granit Xhaka, during the pre-season. However, they have also suffered a setback with the departure of striker Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, in Madrid, the future of Real Madrid’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti, remains uncertain. With his contract expiring in 2024, it is highly likely that his second spell at the club will come to an end. Rumors had suggested that Xabi Alonso could be a potential candidate to replace him. However, the Spaniard’s contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen until 2026 has put an end to Real Madrid’s hopes of securing his services.

As Real Madrid looks towards the future, they will inevitably have to explore other options to find a suitable successor to Ancelotti. While Xabi Alonso will continue to guide Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid is left considering alternative candidates to lead their club in the coming years.

