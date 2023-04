Thomas Tuchel’s debut as Bayern Munich coach ended in a show of force. Once again, the Dortmunders fail to challenge the German series champion.

Thomas Tuchel, taken on April 1st. Michael Weber / Imago

What should such a game be called? As a show of force? As a walk to victory? As a triumph? Or simply as a confirmation of the current situation, which does not falter even when things get turbulent for the favorite?