Kids are having more and more difficulties with school. Anxiety, stress and many inconveniences, such as socializing. Here then is that the problem raised by the Berchet high school in Milan is actually quite widespread, with principals and teachers trying to figure out how to intervene.

In Liguria 2,400 high school students have changed institutions, we read on The messengerwith the Cassini scientific high school in Genoa which sees an average of 100 students transferred per year.

Even in Rome and Lazio the trend seems to be the same: “We are trying to support kids in difficulty and this is happening in all Italian schools” explains Mario Rusconipresident of ANP Rome: “After the months of the pandemic, for many teenagers the problem was to resume continuous sociality. That’s why we’ve increased meetings with psychologists, courses and educational incentives. However, it is often the parents who give in almost immediately to the request for what seems to us, to all intents and purposes, an escape. Each request is evaluated and studied but it is clear that if there is insistence and determination on the part of the family, the principals meet the requests“.

By way of example, at the Newton scientific high school 25 students requested a transfer, to which are added another 40 applications for placement, i.e. submitted by students who requested to be admitted to the current year.

Also at the Amedeo Avogadro scientific high school with 25 students who chose to change class on the run and another forty who instead registered the incoming application.

“According to the data we are collecting, the average in the capital is ten children entering or leaving school – comments Rusconi again – with peaks between 25 and 35. We noticed an initial surge already after the first quarter. Much depends on the post pandemic – says the principal Rusconi again – the difficulty of readjusting in a social context with established and defined rules. Yet what we have repeatedly asked, and are asking, of families is to be more collaborative with schools. We must give children the tools to overcome obstacles, difficulties and problems“.