Home World A tree fell on two girls in Miljakovac | Info
World

A tree fell on two girls in Miljakovac | Info

by admin
A tree fell on two girls in Miljakovac | Info

One girl complained of back pain, while the other girl was not injured.

The accident happened in Borska street around eight o’clock, when the tree broke under the weight of the snow and fell on two girls who were passing under the tree at that moment. One girl complained of back pain, while the other girl was not injured.

The accident happened in Borska Street around eight o’clock, when a tree broke under the weight of the snow and fell on two girls who were passing under the tree at that moment.

Report by Tanja Zindović

Emergency teams transported the girls to the University Children’s Clinic in Tiršova.

One girl complained of back pain, while the other girl was not injured.

See also  Chile's new constitution fails referendum - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

in Bagheria the exhibition “Urban visions”

Prediction for Trump’s trial day: surrender, arrest, bail,...

the comedy of Davide Marini at the Small...

News Udinese – Without Deulo and Tucu who...

News Udinese – Thauvin is a flop /...

A bus full of workers overturned near Sobovica...

the sequence of the attack on the Russian...

the flash above One World Trade Center –...

Valeria Castro, critic of with love and care...

Iván Ferreiro, review of his album Trinchera pop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy