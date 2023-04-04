One girl complained of back pain, while the other girl was not injured.

The accident happened in Borska Street around eight o’clock, when a tree broke under the weight of the snow and fell on two girls who were passing under the tree at that moment. Report by Tanja Zindović Emergency teams transported the girls to the University Children’s Clinic in Tiršova. One girl complained of back pain, while the other girl was not injured.

