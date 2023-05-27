Home » Bayern Munich won the German soccer championship
Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga, the top flight of German football, after overtaking Borussia Dortmund in the standings for the best goal difference on the last day, played entirely on Saturday. He did so thanks to the victory obtained in Cologne with a goal scored by Jamal Musiala two minutes from the end: with a draw, the title would have been won by Borussia Dortmund, who, by drawing against Mainz, therefore squandered the chance to return to champion of Germany after eleven years.

There was a lot of anticipation on this last matchday of the Bundesliga, as it could have ended the long winning streak of Bayern Munich, holders since 2013. Bayern had also encountered many difficulties this season and had changed coaches in March. although still in the running in all competitions, replacing Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel.

