Sometimes 100 and sometimes 200 km/h: The convincing 2-0 win against Paris proves that the young Bayern coach can adapt his tactics profitably – and the team follows him. But his plan was risky.

Von

Sebastian Fischer

Julian Nagelsmann most likely didn’t plan it, he might not have noticed it, but he ventured into historical territory. He was in a good mood in the press conference after the 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain, making a joke here and a gag there, grinning from the podium. And then he talked about Bayern’s preferences and skills when it comes to attacking opposing football teams. Nagelsmann said: “Our team is not a passionate team in deep defense. They prefer to defend high.”