Home Sports BBC slams presenter Gary Lineker for comparing asylum law to Nazi Germany
Sports

BBC slams presenter Gary Lineker for comparing asylum law to Nazi Germany

by admin
BBC slams presenter Gary Lineker for comparing asylum law to Nazi Germany

WThe BBC has chastised its football presenter Gary Lineker for comparing Britain’s refugee policy with Nazi Germany. The former English national player will be “reminded of his responsibility”, said the public broadcaster on Wednesday night. Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay told the Telegraph newspaper that Lineker’s comment was “lazy, ill-conceived and shameful”. The BBC must fire the 62-year-old.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Lineker described the conservative British government’s new asylum law as “beyond terrible”. When criticized that he was “out of order,” he replied: “This is an immeasurably cruel policy, directed against the most vulnerable people, in a language that is that of Germany in the 1930’s, and I’m not entirely out of my mind?”

The British government wants to first hold migrants who enter the country without official permission in shelters and then expel them to Rwanda or other countries. The right to apply for asylum should be taken away from them. The plans could violate the European Convention on Human Rights. Interior Minister Suella Braverman had spoken of an “invasion” in view of the increasing number of people entering the country via the English Channel.

The BBC is committed to clear neutrality. Lineker, who has around 8.6 million followers on Twitter, has repeatedly criticized the Conservative government. The former striker is believed to be the highest-paid BBC presenter with a base salary of £1.35m (€1.51m).

See also  Lakers assistant Phil Handy: If Irving is 6-foot-6, you'll see Kobe's shadow_selu_1_CBA

You may also like

You are not a rapper, you are an...

50+1 rule: DFL approves proposal for the Federal...

Saint Maximin not convincing? Inter on a former...

How to reach your goal

From Nuorese to the national team: Compagno’s tale

Gary Lineker: Nazi comparison – Heavy criticism of...

F1, Vasseur: “Ferrari is not a wrong car”....

Barletta-Casarano: the executioner is who mourns the dead

From the people, they write their duties to...

The Lega Pro and Sportradar AG Integrity Tour...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy