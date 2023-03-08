WThe BBC has chastised its football presenter Gary Lineker for comparing Britain’s refugee policy with Nazi Germany. The former English national player will be “reminded of his responsibility”, said the public broadcaster on Wednesday night. Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay told the Telegraph newspaper that Lineker’s comment was “lazy, ill-conceived and shameful”. The BBC must fire the 62-year-old.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Lineker described the conservative British government’s new asylum law as “beyond terrible”. When criticized that he was “out of order,” he replied: “This is an immeasurably cruel policy, directed against the most vulnerable people, in a language that is that of Germany in the 1930’s, and I’m not entirely out of my mind?”

The British government wants to first hold migrants who enter the country without official permission in shelters and then expel them to Rwanda or other countries. The right to apply for asylum should be taken away from them. The plans could violate the European Convention on Human Rights. Interior Minister Suella Braverman had spoken of an “invasion” in view of the increasing number of people entering the country via the English Channel.

The BBC is committed to clear neutrality. Lineker, who has around 8.6 million followers on Twitter, has repeatedly criticized the Conservative government. The former striker is believed to be the highest-paid BBC presenter with a base salary of £1.35m (€1.51m).