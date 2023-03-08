Milovan Đorić announced about the FSS elections and pointed out that he is a supporter of Dragan Džajić.

The elections are approaching Football Association of Serbiaand the two candidates for FSS president are Dragan Džajić and Nemanja Vidić. Both have their supporters, and the former national team player and coach Milovan Đorić he pointed out that he is on the side of the more experienced candidate.

“The first Serbian defender”, as he was nicknamed while playing football, is now 77 years old, and he emphasized that he does not appreciate the coaching degree that Nemanja Vidić earned in England. As he says, it is more difficult to get a license in Serbia.

“When he finished his career, he didn’t know what to do for ten years. I heard him say yesterday that he finished coaching school in England because it’s very easy to get diplomas here. I was already retired at that time, but some people told me that he came to our school, stayed for four days, and then left. He finished school there because they award diplomas based on name, not knowledge. I claim that our coaching school is better than the English one, and this is evidenced by the fact that out of 20 Premier League clubs, 16 of them have coaches from abroad. When he already finished school there, I’m surprised that Manchester United didn’t offer him a job. I appreciate the Spanish, German and Italian schools, and ours is among the best in Europe, but I don’t have a high opinion of the English one,” said Đorić in an interview with “Today”.

As for Dragan Džajić, he believes that “his brain works 300 times an hour” and that he is in excellent shape, while he blames Vidić for certain omissions.

“Vidić did not mention the representatives of the region, referee and coaching organizations – these are people who have already been elected to those positions. From his team, I respect Dragoljub Vukadinović, the president of ‘Metalac’, he is a wonderful man and an excellent sports worker, and it is a shame that we did not find him place in our alliance. On the other hand, it can be seen that Jaja’s brain works at 300 per hour. He recently had a hip operation and is in excellent shape,” he emphasized.

In the end, he revealed what exactly he expects from Dragan Džajić if he wins the elections, and he mentioned the “eternal derby” played recently.

“First, he has to present his plan, and then he has a lot of work to do. First of all, about the national team, which brings money that everyone else spends. Then, we stopped in the development of the younger categories, we produce very few players. Club football is at the lowest level, and Saturday’s the derby opened everyone’s eyes. I understand everything, but I don’t understand that defenders are bought from abroad, and otherwise second and third class foreigners play in our clubs.“, said Milovan Đorić.