According to the official measurement of the China Earthquake Network,At 5:15 on March 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in Dongyuan County, Heyuan City, Guangdong Province.The focal depth was 10 kilometers, and the epicenter was located at 23.84 degrees north latitude and 114.52 degrees east longitude.

The average altitude within 5 kilometers of the epicenter was about 124 meters.

The epicenter was located in Xinfengjiang Reservoir, 22 kilometers away from Yuancheng District, 24 kilometers away from Dongyuan County, 30 kilometers away from Longmen County, 40 kilometers away from Xinfeng County, 59 kilometers away from Lianping County, 21 kilometers away from Heyuan City, and 150 kilometers away from Guangzhou City .

The earthquake was clearly felt in Guangzhou. Many netizens said that they were “awakened by the shock”, and even felt that the bed was shaking and the windows were ringing.

There are also many bloggers in Shenzhen who said that they were woken up instantly, and Xiaomi and other Android models issued an earthquake warning in advance, and they felt the obvious tremor.

According to the latest news from the China Earthquake Network, no damage has occurred in this earthquake.

In addition, as a reminder, at present, most Android phones, TVs and other devices have built-in earthquake warning functions, but many of them will not be turned on automatically. We have summarized some ways to turn them on, and you can turn them on yourself.

See also  Zelensky, with Biden discussed Russian aggression and sanctions

cell phone:

Xiaomi: mobile phone housekeeper – family care – earthquake early warning;

Huawei: Settings–Security–Emergency Warning Notification–Earthquake Warning;

Glory: Settings–Security–Emergency Warning Notification–Earthquake Warning;

vivo: Weather App–Settings–Earthquake Warning–Enable Earthquake Warning Service;

OPPO: Settings–Security–SOS Emergency Contact–Natural Disaster Alert–Earthquake Alert;

realme: Settings–Security–SOS Emergency Contact–Natural Disaster Alert–Earthquake Alert.

Apple and Samsung do not have built-in systems. You can download the “Earthquake Early Warning” App to set early warning reminders.

television:

TCL TV: My App–Settings–Earthquake Warning;

Xiaomi: Boot page–Remote control setting button–Unread messages–Message settings–Earthquake warning.

If you know how to open other brands and devices, please leave a message in the comment area, so that more people can open this “life-saving” function in time.

