Beach volleyball: Hörl/Horst at the European Championships in Vienna in the round of 16

The top domestic pairing Hörl/Horst, number eight, first defeated their compatriots Laurenz Leitner/Paul Pascariuc (25) 2-1 (18, -19, 11). The experienced duo, who have 25 years more experience than the ÖVV opponents, found it difficult. “We weren’t happy with the game. We knew then that we could and must play better,” explained 40-year-old Horst.

In the evening game he and Hörl shook the crowded center court when the duo celebrated a 2:1-(-13, 15, 13) win against the Spanish veterans Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira (9) after a deficit and a strong finish . “We didn’t do too much wrong there. With the spectators behind you and the emotions, it’s unbelievable how that went,” said Horst happily.

Beach volleyball players survive group stage

No Austrian women’s duo reached the round of 16 at the Beach Volleyball Championships in Vienna. For the men, Alexander Horst/Julian Hörl and Philipp Seidl/Moritz Pristauz survived the group phase on Thursday.

Seidl/Pristauz are still hoping

Seidl/Pristauz (26) beat the Poles Bartosz Losiak/Maciej Rudol (7) 2:1 (22, -14, 9), after that it went 1:2-(20, -19, -11)- Loss against Matthew Immers/Steven Van de Velde (10) from the Netherlands.

“One can definitely be satisfied with the performance. We delivered two great matches, but unfortunately it wasn’t quite enough in the second one. We will give everything tomorrow to reach the top ten,” said Pristauz. The next opponents are the Englishmen Javier and Joaquim Bello (24).

Austrians with narrow defeats

Leitner/Pascariuc had to say goodbye to the European Championship after losing two games, as did Timo Hammarberg/Tim Berger (27) and Philipp Waller/Martin Ermacora (29). The latter conceded two bitter three-set defeats. First against the number four of the tournament, the French Youssef Krou/Arnaud Gauthier-Rat (-18, 19, -11), then against their compatriots Calvin and Quincy Aye (-17, 19, -9). “It hurts incredibly. We played such a snot at times,” said a disappointed Ermacora.

Mathias Seiser/Christoph Dressler (30) narrowly missed a sensation. The duo, who only entered the field after cancellations, brought the Swedish title defenders David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig (3) to the brink of defeat in a 1:2 (18, -14, -13). Their second match against the Estonians Kusti Nolvak/Mart Tiisaar (19) was lost 1:2 (-14, 15, -13).

Tears from the Klinger sisters

At the start of the day on the center court, the Klinger sisters, as the last remaining ÖVV women’s duo, lost 2-0 (-18, -9) against the defending champions Tina Graudina/Anastasija Samoilova from Latvia. “We knew it was a very difficult draw, you can’t get a much better team in this elimination round,” explained Dorina after the game.

“We started really well in the first set and then gave it a bit out of hand ourselves,” said the 26-year-old, whose sister Ronja shed bitter tears after the match. The red-white-red duo now have their sights set on qualifying for the World Cup in Mexico in October. “That would be our season highlight, our first World Cup ever.”

