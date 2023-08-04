Kingfisher Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing Seite 1

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISEMMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) (“Kingfisher” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) (“Kingfisher” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to the

Company’s news releases dated May 15, 2023 and July 17, 2023, it has closed its private placement financing (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of approximately C$2.8 million through the issuance

of 21,632,450 charity flow-through units at a price of C$0.12 per charity flow-through unit and 2,325,000 flow-through units at a price of C$0.10 per flow-through unit of the Company (collectively,

the “Offered Units”).

Each Offered Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), each of which will

qualify as “flow-through shares” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act“). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at an

exercise price of C$0.15 per Common Share at any time up to 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

