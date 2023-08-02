Beach volleyball: ÖVV aces count on fans at home EM

The EM 2021 and the Nations Cup last year took place in a slimmed-down form on the Heumarkt. “I am very happy that we are back on the Danube Island. It’s even bigger, the mood is worse, the tournament just fits perfectly there,” said old master Alexander Horst, who with his partner Julian Hörl probably has the most promising medal chances of the ÖVV men. Sisters Dorina and Ronja Klinger are aiming for a successful run in the women’s category.

Six years ago, the now 40-year-old Horst experienced his “greatest sporting experience to date” alongside Clemens Doppler with the runner-up World Championship title on the Danube Island. This year, the Viennese and his partner Hörl, who is nine years his junior, are hoping for a success story similar to 2017. “Of course, the goal is to get very far,” said Horst. The form curve showed clearly upwards in the last tournaments. “We are in good spirits. The past few weeks have been very, very good.”

Last year, Hörl/Horst just missed out on a medal in fifth place. Austria’s number eight seeded duo will play the opening match against compatriots Laurenz Leitner and Paul Pascariuc. “An Austrian duel is always a bit of a funny story. They have less to lose if we play normally, but if we win,” said Horst looking ahead.

Klinger sisters with a lot of self-confidence

In the women’s competition, local hopes rest on the Klinger sisters. The number eight seeded duo is tackling the highlight of the season with a lot of self-confidence after the “best season so far”. “We had a perfect preparation, the form is very good. We want to take the flow of the last few weeks with us,” said Ronja Klinger. At a European Championship tournament, however, the sister duo is still waiting for the first match victory, which is one of the reasons why there were no major declarations of war. The first goal is to survive the group. “After that, a lot is possible with the support of the home fans.”

GEPA/Michael Meindl In the women’s competition, local hopes rest on the Klinger sisters

The last Austrian medal at the European Championships was won in Moscow in 2019 with bronze by Martin Ermacora and Moritz Pristauz. The two have been going their separate ways since February. Ermacora forms a newly formed duo with Philipp Waller. After a lengthy finding phase, it “clicked” two weeks ago and they are now bringing “the best of both worlds to the court,” as Ermacora revealed.

At the home tournament, the team, like Pristauz, wants to cause a sensation with neo-partner Robin Seidl. The Berger family also provides a special EM story. Exactly 20 years after father Nik and his partner Doppler won gold for Austria for the first time in Alanya, son Tim (18) is making his debut with Timo Hammarberg (19).

32 teams each for women and men

The field of participants is led by the four-time European champions Anders Mol/Christian Sörum. Last year, however, the Norwegians were dethroned by the Swedes David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig in Munich, they finished third. In the women’s category, the top seeds from Switzerland, Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner, are starting their attack on the number two title at the European Championship, while the defending champions Tina Graudina/Anastasija Samoilova from Latvia are reaching for their third success. A total of 64 teams, 32 each for women and men, are fighting for gold and 100,000 euros in prize money.

The anticipation of the participants on the Center Court, which can seat around 5,300 spectators, is particularly great. “We can’t wait and are mega happy to be able to perform for the first time on the Center Court on the Danube Island,” explained Ronja Klinger. Even before the tournament started, Ermacora felt “a brutal hype” throughout the city. “On the Danube Island, it’s one house number bigger than in recent years. It’s itchy, we’re really looking forward to playing in front of so many people again,” said the 2.03 meter tall blocker.

Schedule of the beach volleyball championship

Wednesday (from 11.00 a.m.): Group matches womenThursday (from 9.00 a.m.): Group matches men, intermediate round and round of 16 womenFriday (from 10.00 a.m.): Round of 16 and quarterfinals women, intermediate round and round of 16 menSaturday (from 9.45 a.m.): Semifinals and final women, quarterfinals Men’s Sunday (from 1.00 p.m.): Men’s semifinals and finals

ÖVV duos at the title fights in Vienna

Women:

Dorina Klinger/Ronja Klinger (8) Franziska Friedl/Katharina Schützenhöfer (30) Eva Freiberger/Katharina Holzer (32)

Men:

Julian Hörl/Alexander Horst (8)Robin Seidl/Moritz Pristauz (25)Mathias Seiser/Christoph Dressler (27)Philipp Waller/Martin Ermacora (29)Laurenz Leitner/Paul Pascariuc (31)Timo Hammarberg/Tim Berger (32)

