Selfies, autographs, kisses and hugs. A bath of affection last Sunday at San Siro, where many of those who wanted to greet him at all costs saw him grow up in the stable, before his father Gianfranco sent him by force to England, at the age of 15, to become the best jockey in the world. In October Lanfranco Dettori loves to go home to win the Jockey Club Grand Prix which this time ended in third place.