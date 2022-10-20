Home Sports Horse racing, Dettori: “I don’t know when I’ll stop but I’ll do it at Dettori’s without waiting for the avenue of sunset”
Sports

Horse racing, Dettori: “I don’t know when I’ll stop but I’ll do it at Dettori’s without waiting for the avenue of sunset”

by admin
Horse racing, Dettori: “I don’t know when I’ll stop but I’ll do it at Dettori’s without waiting for the avenue of sunset”

After the hypothesis of retirement at the end of 2023 at the age of 53: “If I stay as I do now, I will go on, but I don’t want to become an almost ex in the saddle. And after that I could return to live in Italy”

Selfies, autographs, kisses and hugs. A bath of affection last Sunday at San Siro, where many of those who wanted to greet him at all costs saw him grow up in the stable, before his father Gianfranco sent him by force to England, at the age of 15, to become the best jockey in the world. In October Lanfranco Dettori loves to go home to win the Jockey Club Grand Prix which this time ended in third place.

See also  Di Canio: "Lukaku is not a Premier". Here's what ten Hag's United will look like

You may also like

Table Tennis – WTT Macau Championship: Chen Meng...

Bachelor: “From Varese to the USA, I’ll tell...

The U17 Women’s World Cup is a clanging...

Juventus transfer market: eyes on Mamardashvili for the...

WTT Table Tennis Championships in Macau kicks off_Zhejiang...

Hupan Cup Lu Min’s all-out attack failed, Japan’s...

“Udine, Serie A square and strong team”: this...

Chinese player Zhu Ting signs with Italian women’s...

Calcio, press review of the main Italian and...

Nba, Banchero, immediately shows: 27 points. But the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy