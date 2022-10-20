the news

The most loyal online readers will have noticed this already yesterday morning, at the first click of the day: the Sentinella del Canavese website has changed its appearance. Technically, it is the result of a long process that has involved all the newspapers of our publishing group in recent months, and of a complex migration of old content on a new and more modern platform.

But, in addition to the necessary drive towards innovation, what has always been our mission is at heart: to be at the service of readers in telling the Canavese and its community every day. And it is above all in this key that the new restyling and enrichment of our digital offer should be read, which redesigns that site that minute by minute, alongside the work of the paper newspaper, tells you what is happening around you. As periodically happens with the graphics of the newspaper, a reorganization is occasionally necessary. Not a purely aesthetic operation, but of real substance: improving the packaging of our work to offer you a better service, tidier contents, more effective functions, more agile layouts. In short, renewing and simplifying: two concepts that seem distant and instead are, on equal terms, the fundamental guidelines of this new adventure.

What has changed, then? The design chosen for the new site is clear and essential, the fonts of the titles and texts more legible and elegant. Our technical apparatus has worked especially thinking about viewing on the mobile phone: more and more readers now choose to read us from the mobile version, scroll through the news on our site as well as on social networks, do not give up information as timely as possible in a moment taking a break from work, or perhaps traveling, walking, shopping. Also for this reason you will now find, together with each article, also the data of the minutes necessary for its reading, thus allowing you to optimize the time available.

On the smartphone, the news follows in a vertical way the succession of the events of the day. Scrolling through the site you will find a local section very enriched between news, culture and sport, with national insights (the contents are those of a major newspaper, La Stampa, leader of our group) and many multimedia contents: videos – now divided between clubs and national and organized in a new and more effective graphics), the galleries, the podcasts of the rich group library. And then the insights that we relaunch on the web after their passage on paper: specials, columns, dossiers. Alongside the group thematic channels, in turn small hubs for dozens and dozens of articles: Blue & Green, Fashion & Beauty, Il Gusto, Salute and Tech, for technology lovers.

Happy reading, then. –