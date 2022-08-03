Home Sports Become an organization center!Han Xu scored 13 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in a big victory for Liberty
Sports

Become an organization center!Han Xu scored 13 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in a big victory for Liberty

by admin
Become an organization center!Han Xu scored 13 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in a big victory for Liberty
2022-08-03 09:26
Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Incarnation of the organization center!Han Xu scored 13 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in the free agent victory

On August 3, the WNBA regular season continued. The New York Liberty, played by Chinese player Han Xu, defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 102-73. In this game, Han Xu played 26 minutes and 33 seconds off the bench and scored a WNBA career-high 8 assists. He shot 5 of 12, 1 of 2 three-pointers, 2 of 2 free throws, and scored 13 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 block. .

In the first quarter, Han Xu used his height advantage to storm the inside to score. In the second quarter, Han Xu made a layup. In the third quarter, Han Xu also scored a three-pointer. In the final quarter, Han Xu made a layup to help the team stabilize the situation, and then sent consecutive assists. In the end, Liberty won the Spark.

Han Xu is in a hot state. She has a variety of scoring methods from inside and outside, and her cooperation with her teammates has become more tacit. In this game, she provided 8 assists, and her previous assists were up to 3 times.

(edit: small tree)Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Sinani's revenge on the Belluno Dolomites

You may also like

Thrills at the 7 Lakes In the final...

“I’ll tell you about my father Enzo Ferrari:...

Zheng Qinwen lost to Naomi Osaka in three...

the high-performance Wagon turns 20

Albertini’s Oltrepo begins the run-up to D with...

Giulia and Alessia died in Riccione. “Social pillory,...

Manchester City, Aguero stings Haaland: “He’s used to...

“Woman raped in Impruneta”, four men accused of...

Catania, official: Ferraro the new coach

Psychology, a study explains why we love violent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy