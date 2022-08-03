Original title: Incarnation of the organization center!Han Xu scored 13 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in the free agent victory

On August 3, the WNBA regular season continued. The New York Liberty, played by Chinese player Han Xu, defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 102-73. In this game, Han Xu played 26 minutes and 33 seconds off the bench and scored a WNBA career-high 8 assists. He shot 5 of 12, 1 of 2 three-pointers, 2 of 2 free throws, and scored 13 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 block. .

In the first quarter, Han Xu used his height advantage to storm the inside to score. In the second quarter, Han Xu made a layup. In the third quarter, Han Xu also scored a three-pointer. In the final quarter, Han Xu made a layup to help the team stabilize the situation, and then sent consecutive assists. In the end, Liberty won the Spark.

Han Xu is in a hot state. She has a variety of scoring methods from inside and outside, and her cooperation with her teammates has become more tacit. In this game, she provided 8 assists, and her previous assists were up to 3 times.

(edit: small tree)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: