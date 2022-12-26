Home Sports Beers, tunnels and follies: the reckless life of O’Neill
Beers, tunnels and follies: the reckless life of O'Neill

Beers, tunnels and follies: the reckless life of O’Neill

Trouble, talent and excesses, up to his death in hospital: this is who the Uruguayan who died at 49 was, the talent who hated the rules

He drank himself to the brim, he ate to gorge himself. She does not recover from the bulimia of life. There is no redemption, just waiting for a day that will mark the end by silencing the struggle of living. The champion who got lost on the road to vice, out of laziness and futile reasons. Fabian O’Neill always wanted a reckless life, he wanted it full of trouble. The Christmas chronicles consign him to the memory of enthusiasts, giving the account of a farewell in a hospital: intensive care, the list of problems, illnesses and aches and pains that had accompanied him for years was too long. Anarchist on the field, unruly off. And yet: what fairy feet, what talent wasted on the altar of disorder, what poetry when he caressed the ball with his foot.

