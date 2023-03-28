Home Sports Before the duel with Switzerland: Belarus’ football is stagnating
Before the duel with Switzerland: Belarus’ football is stagnating

In the course of the political turmoil in the country, football has also stagnated at the Swiss European Championship qualification opponents. Lately it has only been posting bankruptcies. And there are players who avoid the national team because they have spoken out against their authoritarian regime.

Belarus’ team when they played in Kazakhstan last year.

Pavel Mikheyev / Reuters

The Swiss footballers will play their first qualifying game for Euro 2024 against Belarus, the country ruled by Alexander Lukashenko and serving as Russia’s accomplice in the war of aggression against Ukraine, on Saturday evening.

