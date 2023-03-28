400 Italian soldiers are dead, 8000 are ill, but our generals, suffering from acute Crosettitis, couldn’t care less, also because they are the ones who sent them to die, without protection, among the splinters, the radioactive powders, the toxic residues of the uranium bombs they launched (or detonated) on Iraq, Yugoslavia, Somalia, Sardinia (hosts: the polygons).

And still much less, indeed altogether, could these crosettesti, ontologically irresponsible and unpunishable, give a damn about the millions of Iraqis, or Bosnians, or Serbs, killed, or shattered in health for centuries, often newborns. Especially since war is now presented to us as normal and inevitable, even just. Genocidal but good, in the name of human rights.

The rule, in the age of human rights, is this. It is propagated by media ammunition loaders, such as the well-known Francesca Mannocchi, a formidable icon of what journalism has come down to in Italy, a long-standing misdirection in Ukraine, where she flies balloons full of bales, who applies lipstick on the horrifying muzzle of missiles to uranium, now given also to the highly expendable Ukrainians: they are not so harmful….

They are people raised in the chicken coop of Klaus Schwab, discoverer and trainer of Young Global Leaders to be destined for the creeping, or instantaneous execution, depending on the suitable means, of the peoples who have been sent to mutilate, contaminate, kill.

The tenth day of mobilization and total blockade in France is announced and, rising on the endless crowds of cardboard guillotine blades, the image below returns powerfully to the image of Louis XVI and of the woman who wanted to feed the starving crowds with brioches under the gold and oysters of Versailles. It’s business as usual: Paris is well worth a revolution. 300 real and metaphorical burning cities, 3 million standing and moving. And the tenth day is upon us. In spite of the civilian heads smashed by the flic, the arrests and, above all, the payroll cuts, which followed one another from fight party to fight party.

And in Germany it takes note. Blocked trains, urban transport, airports. Nothing from us yet. There is Crosetto who keeps us at bay with his committees for the “Dissemination and valorisation of defense culture”. After all, we are in such good shape.