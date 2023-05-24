Beierl is looking for a new pusher by casting

Austria’s bob pilot Katrin Beierl invites you to the casting. The two-time Olympian is currently fighting her way back into top-class sport after her stroke in August and has set herself the goal of taking part in the 2026 Winter Olympics. That’s why the 29-year-old is looking for a new brakewoman on June 23 at the Lower Austria Sports Center in St. Pölten.

“What matters to a brakewoman is that she is fast and strong. A good indication of this is how well you can jump or if you just run fast,” said Beierl, explaining the requirements that the successor to the currently pregnant Jennifer Onasanya should have as a brakewoman. “Of course, she should also be motivated, because it is a bit of an effort. But you are rewarded for that and have the chance to go to the Olympic Games.”

Beierl herself promises in her advertisement (title: “Austria’s Next Bobstar”) full commitment towards the desired goal of Cortina 2026. “It will be my last time at the Olympic Games and that’s why I want to put everything in there again.” other injuries according to plan. She trains five days a week, and occasional dizzy spells are left over from the after-effects of her stroke.