Original title: The fourth round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season (quote)

Beijing Enterprises men’s basketball team beat Shenzhen by 20 points (theme)

Beijing DailyNews (Reporter Wang Yang) Last night, Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team won two consecutive victories with a 101-81 victory over Shenzhen Marco Polo in the fourth round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season.

The Beikong team reversed and defeated the strong enemy Xinjiang team in the last round, and the morale and confidence of the whole team have been greatly improved. In the face of the Shenzhen team’s challenge in this game, the players from Beikong started the game quickly. Gordon and Zhang Fan scored with breakthroughs and long shots respectively. Beikong made a perfect 8-0 start. Shenzhen side suspended in time, and after changing the defensive tactics, they began to use the transition attack to recover the points difference. At the end of the first quarter, the North Control team led 31-16.

In the second quarter, Beijing Enterprises increased its defensive intensity, made three consecutive steals, and scored a counterattack, widening the score difference to 39 to 16. The Shenzhen team immediately adjusted the lineup and replaced the big foreign aid Sullinger with the small foreign aid Booker to increase the speed of the counterattack. This adjustment helped the Shenzhen team play a 13-0 attack wave. Fortunately, Gordon and Liao Sanning felt hot and helped the team enter the second half with a 54-40 lead.

In the third quarter, the Shenzhen team played a high-intensity defense, and took close marking of pitchers such as Gordon, Liao Sanning and Zhang Fan. The shooting percentage of the North Control team dropped significantly, and the Shenzhen team once chased the score difference to 63 to 66. Fortunately, the North Control team did not panic. Before the end of this quarter, they played a wave of 9-0 and entered the final quarter with a 75-63 lead.

Despite falling behind by a large score, the Shenzhen team did not give up their efforts in the last quarter. After two three-pointers were hit, the difference between the two teams returned to within 10 points. North Control gave more of the ball to Gordon. Facing the opponent’s pinch defense, Gordon did not choose to go it alone, but distributed the ball to Zou Yuchen and Yu Changdong and other inside teammates in time. Beijing Enterprises increased the hit rate, and the point difference returned to about 15 points again, and the game lost the suspense of winning or losing.