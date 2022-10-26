Original title: Beijing Shougang team defeated Qingdao team (theme)

Hope star Zeng Fanbo makes his CBA debut (subtitle)

Beijing DailyNews (Reporter Chen Jiakun) In the seventh round of the CBA regular season held yesterday, Beijing Shougang Team defeated Qingdao Team 75-71. The Shougang team played very hard the whole game, relying on tenacious defense at the last moment to seal the victory. It is worth mentioning that the 19-year-old Zeng Fanbo, who is regarded as the star of hope by the Shougang team, ushered in his debut in the CBA arena.

Under the construction of the new head coach Liu Weiwei, the Qingdao team, which is in the reconstruction stage, places great emphasis on defense. The Shougang team also attaches great importance to defense, and the two teams competed for the quality of defense throughout the game.

The Shougang team’s big foreign aid Liv changed his sluggish state in the last round. He produced excellent data of 24 points and 14 rebounds in this game, which is the team’s most stable and efficient scoring point. But in addition to Liv, it is difficult for the Shougang team to find other stable scoring points. In the case of weak scoring, the Shougang team relied on tenacious defense to maintain the lead until the end. In the last 13 seconds, Tian Yuxiang completed a beautiful block, defeating the opponent’s hope of tying or even overtaking the score.

It is worth mentioning that Zeng Fanbo ushered in his CBA debut. In 2017, he went to the United States to study and play through the “Young Eagle Project” of the Shougang Basketball Club. Before the start of the CBA last season, Zeng Fanbo signed a three-year contract with the Shougang team, but instead of landing in the CBA, he went to play in the American Development League. He also participated in the NBA draft before, but unfortunately was not selected. In this case, Zeng Fanbo announced his return to the Shougang team this season.

With 4 minutes and 44 seconds left in the first quarter of yesterday’s game, Zeng Fanbo came off the bench and made a layup in the subsequent attack, scoring the first two points of his CBA career. In this campaign, Zeng Fanbo played 5 minutes and 04 seconds and scored 2 points on 1 of 3 shots.