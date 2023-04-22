Beijing will host 11 ISU events in the next four seasons_Zhejiang Online

Beijing will host 11 ISU events in the next four seasons

Source: People’s Daily





reporter Li Yang

The International Skating Union recently updated its calendar for the next four seasons. In addition to the previously announced 2023-2024 ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix Finals, another 10 ISU events will be held in Beijing.

The above 11 events include 5 short track speed skating events, 5 speed skating events, and 1 figure skating event. Among them, 3 events will be held in the 2023-2024 season, including the second stop of the ISU Speed ​​Skating World Cup, the finals of the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix and the third stop of the ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup; the 2024-2025 season will hold 3 events, namely the second stop of the ISU Speed ​​Skating World Cup, the third stop of the ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup and the ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Championships; 5 events will be held in the 2026-2027 season, including the ISU The Speed ​​Skating Four Continents Championships, the first leg of the ISU Speed ​​Skating World Cup, the ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating Four Continents Championships, the third leg of the ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup and the ISU Speed ​​Skating World Individual Championships.

The above-mentioned events are held in Beijing, which fully demonstrates the high level of trust of international sports organizations in Beijing’s ability to host events, and is conducive to the management and use of Beijing’s Winter Olympics heritage. Prime opportunity with urban charm.