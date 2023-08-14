Home » Spain: Morata scored early for Atletico Madrid – Football
Sports

Spain: Morata scored early for Atletico Madrid – Football

by admin
Spain: Morata scored early for Atletico Madrid – Football

Alvaro Morata has long been the subject of market negotiations, in particular by Inter and Roma, but in the end he remained in Atletico Madrid and today, in the postponement of the first day of La Liga, he immediately left his mark. Indeed, in the fourth minute of stoppage time of the first half, he opened the scoring in the match that his team won 3-1 over Granada. The Andalusians then equalized through Omoriodon, but Atletico subsequently closed the account through Depay and Llorente.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Blessed Seeds Gathering in Wuyi to Love China——Side Notes on the Opening Ceremony of the 10th Fujian Traditional Minority Sports Games- Nanping News- Southeast.com

You may also like

Tk ichta for United. Varane decided the win...

Andy Murray named in Great Britain’s Davis Cup...

Monaco have acquired Swiss midfielder Zakaria from Juventus

Cremonese and Sampdoria in the round of 32...

Hütter-Club Monaco brings Swiss Zakaria

Derek Jeter Returns to Yankee Stadium for Old...

2023 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch...

The signings of Girona already pay

ten years after Gareth Bale’s €100m move, that...

Nîmes and Martigues neutralize each other at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy