Spain: Morata scored early for Atletico Madrid – Football

Alvaro Morata has long been the subject of market negotiations, in particular by Inter and Roma, but in the end he remained in Atletico Madrid and today, in the postponement of the first day of La Liga, he immediately left his mark. Indeed, in the fourth minute of stoppage time of the first half, he opened the scoring in the match that his team won 3-1 over Granada. The Andalusians then equalized through Omoriodon, but Atletico subsequently closed the account through Depay and Llorente.



