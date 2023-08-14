Due to the delicate situation of public order in Cauca, the Attorney General’s Office demands forceful actions – news

The Public Ministry asks the Ministry of Defense, the Police and the Army for strategies that allow them to regain control of the department.

Given the serious situation of violence that the department of Cauca is suffering, aggravated over the weekend with the murder of police officers and harassment of the civilian population, in an official letter sent to the Minister of National Defense, Iván Velásquez Gómez; the General Commander of the Military Forces, Helder Fernán Giraldo Bonilla; and to the general director of the National Police, William René Salamanca Ramírez, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation made a strong call to adopt the necessary actions to restore public order in this region of the country.

In the written request, the control body rejected the recent acts of violence committed against members of the National Police, which have left four fatalities of that institution, a kidnapped soldier and a harassed police station in the municipality of Buenos Aires.

For the Attorney General’s Office, these expressions of overflowing violence by the dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People’s Army (FARC-EP) demonstrate the lack of will for peace of this Organized Armed Group, generate anxiety and terror in the civilian population and diminish the confidence of the citizens in the institutionality, due to the lack of action on the part of the public force.

In this sense, the disciplinary entity urged the Ministry of Defense to coordinate an action plan to recover security and restore public order in this region, and warned that the decisions adopted in the security councils that are carried out in the department they must materialize in the territory, and cannot remain as simple affirmations or declarations within the framework of these inter-institutional cooperation spaces.

Finally, the entity indicated in its communication that the actions carried out must materialize in a greater presence of public forces and in a strategy with a comprehensive approach that allows retaking control of the department of Cauca and guaranteeing the human rights of its inhabitants.

