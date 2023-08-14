The young Russian hockey player Rodion Amirov passed away Sport

Young Russian hockey player Rodion Amirov died after a difficult battle with a brain tumor.

Izvor: Youtube/SPORTSNET /Screenshot

Tragic news comes from Canada, as he is the agent of the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey player Rodiona Amirova announced that a young 21-year-old Russian athlete has died! David Milstein revealed that Amirov unfortunately lost a difficult battle with a brain tumor that he fought in the previous period.

“From the moment he got the news, he refused to talk negatively, he wanted to enjoy every day and face the disease with the positive attitude he showed during his hockey career. We will always remember his courage, will, desire, his smile and other great things about him“, he wrote on Twitter.

The talented Russian hockey player from Salavan played on the left wing, and after being selected as the 15th pick by Toronto in 2020, he moved to Canada. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February 2022, just one year after he signed a contract in the NHL after parting ways with Salavet Julaev Ufa.



See description

Tragedy – the 15th pick in the draft died suddenly: He was only 21 years old, Toronto is crying for him!

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Profimedia/SPUTNIKNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

He scored nine goals and had 13 points in 39 NHL games, and his manager now thanked the doctors who did their best to heal him. The president of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Bernd Shanahan, also spoke.

“The entire Maple Leafs organization is devastated by the tragic loss. While fighting bravely, Rodionov’s positive attitude inspired everyone around him and left a lasting impression on our team, fans and in Toronto. It’s incredibly sad to see a young man with so much potential go so early“, he wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

