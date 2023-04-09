Original title: The son who was scolded was stillborn?The Real Madrid midfielder couldn’t bear it and just punched

On April 9th, Beijing time, La Liga Real Madrid lost 2-3 at home to Villarreal. According to the “Aspen” report, after the game, Real Madrid’s Uruguayan midfielder Ernesto Valverde faced yellow potential player Baena outside the field. Throwing fists at each other sparked a great discussion.

According to Western media reports, multiple sources confirmed each other. After the game, Valverde walked towards the yellow potential bus and punched Baena’s cheekbone violently. The latter was looking down at his mobile phone at the time. expected.

The two players had several altercations during the game, but the conflict did not escalate during the game.

According to a report by Purcell Radio, Valverde muttered words when he punched: “What did you say about my son before, if you have the guts, say it again!”

According to Western media, in the previous Copa del Rey match (January 20, Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid), Baena once provoked Valverde on the field: “Cry now, your son can’t do it.” I was born.” At that time, there were rumors that Valverde’s wife had a miscarriage, but fortunately, the mother and child were safe in the end.

Baena responded on social media afterwards: “I feel sad for the violations I received after the game, and I am shocked by the criticism I have received. The words that came out of my mouth in those rumors are completely false. information.”

