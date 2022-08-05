Source: Football Europe and America Exchange
On August 5th, Beijing time, Chelsea officially announced that the team signed Brighton fullback Cucurella. Well-known reporter Romano reported that Chelsea will sign Cucurella until 2028, paying a fixed transfer fee of 55 million pounds + 7 million pounds floating. However, Cucurella is currently valued at only 28 million euros (about 23.59 million pounds) in Germany.
Cucurella is a 24-year-old Spanish national who plays as a left-back. In 2021, Cucurella joined Brighton from Getafe. He represented the team in 38 games last season, contributing 1 goal and 2 assists.
