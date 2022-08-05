Home Sports Being slaughtered?Chelsea officially announced the signing of Cucurella transfer fee ≈ worth * 3_Brighton_Getafe_Romano
Being slaughtered?Chelsea officially announced the signing of Cucurella transfer fee ≈ worth * 3

Being slaughtered?Chelsea officially announced the signing of Cucurella transfer fee ≈ worth * 3
2022-08-05 19:37
Original title: Slaughtered? Chelsea officially announced the signing of Cucurella transfer fee ≈ worth * 3

On August 5th, Beijing time, Chelsea officially announced that the team signed Brighton fullback Cucurella. Well-known reporter Romano reported that Chelsea will sign Cucurella until 2028, paying a fixed transfer fee of 55 million pounds + 7 million pounds floating. However, Cucurella is currently valued at only 28 million euros (about 23.59 million pounds) in Germany.

Cucurella is a 24-year-old Spanish national who plays as a left-back. In 2021, Cucurella joined Brighton from Getafe. He represented the team in 38 games last season, contributing 1 goal and 2 assists.

