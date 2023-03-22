Home Sports Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka faced ‘hate’ in the locker room over the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Sports

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka faced ‘hate’ in the locker room over the Russian invasion of Ukraine

by admin
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka faced ‘hate’ in the locker room over the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year

Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka says she has faced “hate” in the locker room over her country’s role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Australian Open champion also said she has had “weird conversations” with members of player’s teams.

Belarus is an ally of Russia and allowed troops to use its territory to launch the invasion last year.

“It was really tough to understand that there’s so many people who hate me for no reason,” said Sabalenka, 24.

“I did nothing.”

Players from both countries have been classified as neutral athletes since the start of the conflict and were banned from last year’s Wimbledon.

Sabalenka, who lost in the final of Indian Wells to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina on Sunday, was speaking before the start of the Miami Open.

“It was really tough for me because I’ve never faced that much hate in the locker room,” she said. “There are a lot of haters on Instagram when you’re losing matches, but in the locker room I’ve never faced that.

“I had some, not like fights, but I had some weird conversations with, not the girls, but with members of their team. It was tough. It was [a] tough period. But, now it’s getting better.”

Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from a match against Sabalenka – the 2023 Australian Open champion – at Indian Wells last week.

Tsurenko said she had suffered a panic attack after a chat with Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chief executive Steve Simon about the sport’s response to Russia’s invasion.

The WTA also issued a formal warning to Russia’s Anastasia Potapova at Indian Wells for wearing a Spartak Moscow football shirt before her match against American Jessica Pegula.

See also  Benny Pilato, flowers and smiles The power of awareness

World number one Iga Swiatek has said there should be a greater focus on helping Ukrainian players as the conflict enters a second year.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, said she does “not share the same opinion” as Swiatek.

She added: “I’d encourage her to look at the things that have been done before she makes comments. As a player council member I’m happy to provide the facts. That would be a more appropriate way to have that conversation.”

You may also like

Ticker, live streams and schedule: This is how...

a 12-year-old dies in the Province of Agrigento

Mesut Özil ends his career: magician without a...

Juve trial, prosecutor Santoriello abstains from supporting the...

FC Elche: Table bottom in LaLiga gets sixth...

Juve trial, prosecutor Santoriello abstains

Man with “Hitlerson” jersey is German

NBA, the super month of March by Simone...

Women’s and men’s football: in harmony under one...

Football: the delivery of the ‘Premio Bearzot’ to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy