Home Sports Belinelli and the selfie with Ibrahimovic – Sport – Basketball
Sports

Belinelli and the selfie with Ibrahimovic – Sport – Basketball

by admin
Belinelli and the selfie with Ibrahimovic – Sport – Basketball

Bologna, 29 July 2022 – An Inter player of football faithbut a great football fan, and certainly grateful for what he has done with “his” Inter in the past years, Marco Belinelli did not miss the opportunity to take a selfie with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The summer meeting between the two champions took place in recent days, with Belinelli and Ibrahimovic still on vacation, but ready, first the AC Milan player, in the coming weeks also that of Virtus, to resume their respective sporting activities.

Already last May, on the occasion of the match against Pesaro at the Vitrifrigo Arena, Belinelli had been photographed along with another great champion, like Valentino Rossiwith that Beli he shares the Nerazzurri faith.

See also  Pavia and Vigevano, skip the challenges of 2 May with Torrenova and Crema

You may also like

Isn’t James’s return to the Cavaliers the perfect...

Murder in Civitanova Marche, the witness: “I followed...

Friendly match, Newcastle 1-0 Atalanta

Laporta: Lewandowski is very important to us, Ronaldo’s...

Udinese-Chelsea | At the Dacia Arena ends 1-3:...

Official: Atletico Madrid defender N-Perez joins Udinese, it...

Belgium, high-speed train blocked: passengers in carriages without...

The Winter Olympics ice training base has been...

Borussia Dortmund, good first post-Haaland: beat 1860 Munich...

Farewell to a heroine of our ski Celina...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy