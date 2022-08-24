ROME. Finally, after months of silent waiting, the Rooster can go back to singing and raising its crest. Before Saturday, the day on which theoretically (a little more complicated in practice) he could enter the Stadium with a non-grenade shirt on, Andrea Belotti will become the Roma escort striker, wanted, courted and convinced directly by José Mourinho and from the phone calls of friends Dybala (teammate at the time of Palermo) and Pellegrini (relationship flourished in the national team). Dictated by the numbers on which the Friedkins have negotiated the upcoming Settlement Agreement (with small limitations on the market) with UEFA, the game of joints that has kept the reserve of extra-luxury prisoner of its word, for over a month, finally unlocked: despite the stalemate with Bologna for Shomurodov and yet another black smoke recorded by the Fulham-Kluivert front, GM Tiago Pinto managed to fix the details of the definitive sale (total operation around 7 million) of Felix to the Cremonese, freeing the place for the former bomber and flag of the Bull. The wait, enlivened by the refusals to the proposals made by Wolverhampton, Nice and Galatasaray, will be repaid with a three-year contract with a net salary of 2.8 million plus bonuses per season. Now it is only a question of when the wedding will take place: perhaps today, tomorrow or Friday at the latest. A yes that, after the injuries in Wijnaldum and Zaniolo (out at least 3 weeks), will make Mourinho smile again, also eager for another midfielder (Winks of Tottenham and the free agent Grillitsch among the profiles studied). For the crossing with Juve, without having to resort to the market, Mou has already found the solution: the first as the owner of the pupil Matic.