Motivation was at its peak: in the stands was the Club dei 100, the old green-and-white glories, the players who made Benetton history with over one hundred appearances for the most glorious club in Italian rugby. Do you want to disappoint them? Not for a dream.

So Benetton also beat the Stade Francais – sixth consecutive victory between the United Rugby Championship and Challenge Cup – making a big voice (35-32, even a couple of gifts to the guests…) against the second-placed team in the Top 14 French, not the latest arrival. Vigorous performance by the Lions, who in the first week of April will play the round of 16 at home against Bristol and, in the event of another round progressing, they will also be guaranteed the quarter-finals at Monigo. A success beyond all expectations for the Ghirada club’s magic moment, right in front of those who really made the history of rugby (in the grandstand legends such as Rossi, Annibal, Properzi, Grespan, Williams, Green, Budd and all the other).

First half

The hosts push hard thanks to the flames of Albornoz and Smith. The fly-half earns a free-kick and takes it quickly, but Huguen does not leave the ten-metre gap and is punished by the English referee Makepeace with a booking. The Lions take advantage of the numerical superiority and go into the goal: from a scrum platform the oval reaches Albornoz, illuminating in serving Mattia Bellini, good in the race to find the goal. Albornoz transforms. He returns to equal numbers with Huguen returning to the field.

The Parisians return to the Treviso 22 and try to corrode the green-and-white defensive lines. Infringement in the ruck by Benetton and the transalpines choose the place. Barré hits the posts and we are on 7-3. The Lions do not wake up and return to attack with insistence. Zuliani evades three opponents and takes the field, Garbisi fuels the game and approaches the guests’ five meters. The hosts are supernumbered, Albornoz serves Mattia Bellini, who after a lucky rebound goes to stamp the brace. The Argentine now doesn’t convert.

Stade Français replies immediately. A quick free-kick from Coville and Hamdaoui can score. Barré does not transform. Inertia is for the French who turn everything upside down. Barré opens wide for Macalou, able to fly into goal on the right wing. Barré transforms and Stade Français ahead 12-15. The race is thrilling and full of head-turning. Touche in the five meters of the Parisians, the drive of the Lions advances and the ball reaches Albornoz. The 10 from Treviso invents a delicious offload for Rhyno Smith and the full back scores heavy marking. Albornoz converts, so the first half ends with a score of 19-15 for the green-and-whites.

Second half

In the early stages of the second half Stade Français wanted to get back on top and succeeded with the solitary action of Tui who went to mark by skipping the green-and-white tackles. Benetton Rugby takes the lead again thanks to Tomas Albornoz’s free-kick. Meanwhile coach Bortolami inserts Tetaz for Zani and Pasquali for Ferrari. Another half of the Stade Français, which is worth the offensive bonus point, arrived thanks to the excellent work of the maul finalized by Tsutkiridze. Barré does not convert and the score is 22-25 for the French. Enter Duvenage for Garbisi as well.

The match is vibrant and the two teams don’t hold back. In the second half the green-and-white troop finds the fourth half of the bonus point. Brex finds the right corner for Tommaso Menoncello’s run. The Treviso center unleashes an uncatchable raid and goes to crush. Albornoz hits the posts and Leoni takes the lead again 29-25. It’s Stowers’ turn for Negri. A few minutes pass and Rhyno Smith unleashes an incredible play, kicking a perfect drop from before halfway. Then Tomas Albornoz converts another penalty. The Lions are up 35-25, but Stade Français doesn’t give up and gets back into the game with Dakuwaqa’s try. Parra transforms.

Another reversal in front and after several infringements in the defensive maul, Makepeace warns Macalou, guilty of the decisive foul. More infringements for Stade Français and the referee warns Chapuis. The French are 13 against 15. The Lions hold the ball for the last two minutes and can celebrate the 35-32 victory. Five more points in the standings in Pool B of the Challenge Cup and round of 16 in Monigo.

The scoreboard

Benetton Rugby: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello , 11 Mattia Bellini, 10 Tomas Albornoz, 9 Alessandro Garbisi (56′ Dewaldt Duvenage), 8 Michele Lamaro (c), 7 Manuel Zuliani, 6 Sebastian Negri (59 ′ Henry Time-Stowers), 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Simone Ferrari (53′ Tiziano Pasquali), 2 Giacomo Nicotera 1 Federico Zani (50′ Nahuel Tetaz). Subs: 16 Manuel Arroyo, 19 Riccardo Favretto, 22 Jacob Umaga, 23 Marco Zanon. Head Coach: Marco Bortolami.

French Stadium Paris: Kylan Hamdaoui, 14 Sione Tui, 13 Julien Delbouis, 12 Alex Arrate (63′ Harry Glover), 11Stephane Ahmed (67′ Pienasi Dakuwaqa), 10 Leo Barré (64′ Morgan Parra), 9 Arthur Coville, 8 Juan Martin Scelzo (67′ Sitaleki Timani), 7 Sekou Macalou, 6 Giorgi Tsutkiridze, 5 Juan Johan van der Mescht (24′ Ryan Chapuis), 4 Nathan Huguen, 3 Paul Alo Emile (50′ Vincent Koch), 2 Laurent Panis (c) 10′ Lucas Peyresblanques, 25′ Laurent Panis, 50′ Lucas Peyresblanques), 1 Sergo Abramishvili (59′ Clement Castets). Head Coach: Gonzalo Quesada.

Markings: 12′ goal Bellini tr. Bathrobe, 24′ p. Barré, 27′ Bellini goal, 31′ Hamdaoui goal, 35′ Macalou goal tr. Swept, 38′ goal Smith tr. Bathrobe; 43′ goal Water, 48′ p. Bathrobe, 53′ goal Tsutkiridze, 58′ goal Menoncello tr. Bathrobe, 65′ drop Smith, 67′ p. Bathrobe, 68′ goal Dakuwa tr. Grapevine.

Note: yellow card to Huguen (SFP), Macalou (SFP) and Chapuis (SFP). Transformations: Benetton Rugby 3/4 (Albornoz 3/4); Stade Français 2/5 (Barré 1/4, Parra 1/1). Penalties: Benetton Rugby 2/2 (Albornoz 2/2); Stade Français 1/1 (Barré 1/1).